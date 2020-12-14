Baptist Memorial Hospitals releases new vaccine distribution timeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Baptist Memorial Hospitals are getting the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to a system spokesperson.
The first is NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas, which gets the vaccine Monday and will begin with employee vaccinations immediately.
Baptist DeSoto in Southaven and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will get the vaccine Tuesday.
Baptist Memphis gets the vaccine Thursday.
The spokesperson says all other Baptist hospitals will get the Moderna vaccine after FDA approval.
