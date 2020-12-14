Clouds gradually clear today, big drop in temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will gradually break up today, so we will get some sunshine this afternoon. It will feel cold today with high temperatures in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s for most of the day. It will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to upper 20s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 degrees. Wind: North 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 28 degrees. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. There is a slight chance of a few flurries on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves through the area. Road temperatures will be above freezing, so we are not anticipating accumulation. However, black ice will be possible on bridges and overpasses early Wednesday. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.
WEEKEND: The weekend could feature more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
