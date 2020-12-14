Clouds gradually clear today, big drop in temps

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. There is a slight chance of a few flurries on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves through the area. Road temperatures will be above freezing, so we are not anticipating accumulation. However, black ice will be possible on bridges and overpasses early Wednesday. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.