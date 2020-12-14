Cold tonight followed by another cloudy & chilly day Tuesday

REST OF THE WEEK: There is a slight chance of a few flurries on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves across the area. Ground temperatures will be above freezing, so no accumulation is expected. However, we can’t rule out that there may be a slick spot or two on bridges and overpasses early Wednesday. By the afternoon clouds will decrease and highs will climb into the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.