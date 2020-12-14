COVID-19 vaccines arrive across the country as FedEx distributes shipments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Historic work is underway at the FedEx global superhub. FedEx delivered it’s first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to a hospital in Massachusetts at 5:33 this morning.
FedEx is not disclosing the exact locations where they’re delivering the vaccine for security reasons.
FedEx Regional President of the Americas Richard Smith did an exclusive interview with NBC News on the Today Show Monday morning.
He said the initial distribution has gone very smoothly and half of the shipments that have been entrusted to FedEx so far were already delivered as of 9 o’clock this morning.
“We’ll deliver to somewhere between 70 and 80 discreet facilities today,” Smith said. “There are hundreds of shipments going out in the first few waves here. Over time we’ll deliver to tens of thousands of hospitals and medical centers and other administration sites throughout this effort. We’re well prepared for it, the planning has been going on for months it’s what our network was built for.”
Smith added that the first vaccine shipment was delivered more than 4 hours ahead of schedule.
According to FedEx, the Memphis superhub as well as the Indianapolis inland air hub will play a key role in tracking and quickly delivering these vaccine shipments.
Smith explained the vaccine shipments have the highest priority of anything that they deliver.
