Emotional moment for Arkansas health care workers as they receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

“This is a historic day in the fight against the pandemic in Arkansas, and Sherian Kwanisai has taken her place in our history as the first Arkansan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Four other front-line health care workers and Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe joined her today at the Arkansas Department of Health for their immunizations. We are now on the final stretch of this very long journey to beat the coronavirus. As the FDA approves additional vaccines, we will be able to vaccinate the employees of our long-term care facilities. But this is not the time to let down your guard. COVID-19 remains a threat that requires us to continue to follow public health guidelines.”