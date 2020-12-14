FedEx begins historic task of delivering COVID-19 vaccine across US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has begun what company executives are calling its most important project in FedEx history, delivering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine across the country.
FedEx’s first shipment was delivered early Monday morning to a hospital in the northeast.
FedEx says they feel confident heading into the most massive undertaking in company history.
At 5:53 a.m., the work began as FedEx delivered its first vaccines to an unnamed hospital in Massachusetts.
“We’re feeling great,” Richard W. Smith, FedEx Regional President, Americas and Executive Vice President of Global Support said. “Distribution has gone very smoothly this morning, all of us at FedEx are immensely proud to be apart of this historic moment.”
FedEx Regional President of the Americas Richard Smith gave an exclusive update to NBC News Monday morning on the Today Show as vaccine shipments headed to their destination.
The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine late Friday night. Smith says FedEx waited until Monday when all hospitals and medical centers were open and staffed during normal business hours to begin deliveries.
By 9 o’clock Monday morning, more than half the vaccine shipments had been delivered, many hours ahead of schedule.
“We’ll deliver to around somewhere between 70 and 80 discreet facilities today, there are hundreds of shipments going out in the first few waves,” said Smith. “But over time we’ll deliver to 10s of thousands of hospitals and medical centers.”
FedEx is giving vaccine shipments the highest priority possible as vaccines will be flown into a hub, sorted with special urgency and delivered by hand to the destination using the FedEx Express network.
Company leaders say this is the most important job in FedEx history.
“These will have the highest priority of anything we carry,” said Smith. “They will have designated load positions on our aircraft, they’ll get priority boarding, they’ll go through a special expedited sort within our sortation facilities.”
Smith says there will be extra challenges with a large increase in online shopping for the holidays but they are prepared.
FedEx Express is handling vaccine shipments while FedEx Ground is taking care of gift deliveries to avoid delays.
FedEx is already facing their first challenge in this massive operation.
Wednesday and Thursday a considerable weather system is expected to bring up to 12 inches of snow to large portions of the northeast.
Smith says FedEx has a team of meteorologists working 24/7 and is using their entire network, centered around the Memphis superhub, to avoid delays in the time-sensitive vaccine deliveries.
“We have multiple hubs for this purpose,” he said during his interview with NBC. “We have our hub in Memphis, Tennessee, we have another inland air hub in Indianapolis, we have an east coast overlay in Newark, a west coast overlay in Oakland, regional hubs in Greensboro, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami and even anchorage. So we have redundancy built into our system and we deal with weather events all the time.”
A brand new FedEx technology called SenseAware ID was developed in a partnership with Microsoft specifically to track COVID-19 vaccines.
Bluetooth devices will allow a dedicated FedEx team in a command center to follow vaccine shipments in real-time.
“We’ve got the latest and greatest in advanced tracking on every package,” said Smith. “We affix a SenseAware ID tag to every box when our curriers pick it up so we have eyes on these packages at all times as they move through our system.”
Pfizer is packing the vaccines for shipment with dry ice that should last several days.
FedEx says they’re simply being asked to do what they do every day, which is to deliver items on time.
