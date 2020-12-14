Green Dot Public Schools makes adjustment to January start dates for in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local school districts are making more adjustments to learning plans ahead of the new year and spring semester.
Green Dot Public Schools tells us they are delaying a return to campus because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
So administrators have pushed back plans by ten days and 6th, 9th, and 11th-grade students can return on Jan.19.
Students in 7th, 8th, 10th and 12th grade can return the following week on Jan. 25.
Of course, families will still have the option to continue remote learning.
Green Dot operates Bluff City High, Hillcrest High, Fairley High, Kirby Middle and Wooddale Middle.
