Health care officials share thoughts on first vaccine doses distributed in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first shot of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was administered on Monday to a nurse in Queens, New York as the U.S. surpassed 300,000 virus-related deaths.
FedEx made its first vaccine delivery at 6 a.m. Monday to a hospital in Massachusetts. The shipping giant’s vaccine distribution plan now in effect.
“We’re feeling great,” said FedEx Executive Vice-President Richard W. Smith. “Distribution has gone very smoothly this morning. All of us at FedEx are immensely proud to be a part of this historic moment.”
The Arkansas Department of Health received its first shipment by 8 a.m. At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, infectious disease expert Dr. Steven Stroud was first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I certainly believe it’s safe and the data will show it’s effective. So again, I had no reservations,” said Dr. Stroud told WMC Action News 5.
NEA Baptist nurse Brielle Rowland got emotional talking about the vaccine.
“People should feel less worried about the vaccine. If they could come walk a mile in my shoes, they would see exactly what we are dealing with,” said Rowland. “COVID is scarier than this vaccine, I promise you.”
Front line workers at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis will get vaccinated Thursday. That’s when Tennessee plans to make the vaccine available to healthcare workers statewide. Residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are next in line.
Community Eldercare Services operates facilities in Whitehaven, Ripley and Dyersburg, and the plan is to work with local pharmacies to vaccinate their elderly population.
“We do know they shipped out the vaccines to pharmacies this week,” said CES’ Christina Turne., “So it could be as early as Wednesday or by next week.”
Nine months after the pandemic started, the much-anticipated nationwide vaccine rollout is now officially underway.
“There are no deaths from the vaccine trials,” said Baptist East Memorial Hospital’s infectious disease expert Dr. Steven Threlkeld. “Tens of thousands of people have had it and have had no major complications.”
Health officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated when it becomes widely available. In the meantime, they warn people to stay masked up and to socially distance. A vaccine given to others does not protect you from COVID-19.
