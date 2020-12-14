Long term care facilities wait for first doses of vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, residents and staff at long-term care facilities are part of the first round of vaccines. At one Whitehaven facility, the vaccine could be there in just a couple of days.
Leaders at Whitehaven Community Living Center said the Pfizer vaccine could be there as early as Wednesday. The same goes for its sister facilities in Dyersburg and Ripley.
“You know it’s giving a sense of hope that there will be a sense of normalcy again,” Community Eldercare Service Sr. Director of Clinical Services Christina Turner said.
Community Eldercare Services hopes to vaccinate a majority of its more than 1,000 residents and staff across the region within the next 60 days.
While other long term care facilities will wait for the Moderna vaccine, which the Shelby County Health Department said it’s on deck to get, CES has teamed up with pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens to vaccine its population with the Pfizer vaccine.
“We made sure we were one of the very first to sign up for it to ensure our residents and staff members would be receiving the vaccination,” said Turner.
Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, Turner said the pharmacies will come back three times to administer it with the process complete by early next year.
It’s not mandatory for folks inside Whitehaven Community Living Center and CES’ other facilities, but it is encouraged. If residents have family members making decisions on their behalf, the decision for their family members to get the vaccine will be routine.
“The Moderna vaccine seems to be a much more viable solution for our population,” said Patsy Wilson with SRVS.
SRVS, which has eight facilities comparable to long-term care facilities, said it got word it will wait for the Moderna vaccine which has not gotten federal approval. Wilson said the facilities would not be able to store the Pfizer vaccine in the needed subzero temperatures.
The Shelby County Health Department said it too will receive the Moderna vaccine. Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Hasuhalter said this about Monday’s Pfizer shipments:
“The initial doses of vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, will be delivered directly to the hospitals for administration to identified populations. The Shelby County Health Department does not have details regarding the delivery times to the respective health care systems. The Shelby County Health Department is expected to receive vaccine during the second round of distribution prior to the end of the year. The Shelby County Health Department is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine.”
Though some facilities may have to wait longer than others, Wilson feels good about the likelihood administration of the Moderna vaccine will begin by the end of the year
“I do I feel very confident we can do that and protect the most vulnerable of our population,” said Wilson.
While residents and staff of long term care facilities are in part 1a of the state’s vaccine administration and distribution plan, members of the public with comorbidities are set for vaccination in stage 1b. SRVS says that includes a lot of people they serve who do not live at the care facilities. Their plan is to prioritize all those SRVS clients with comorbidities in and out of the care facilities once it gets the vaccine.
