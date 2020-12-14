Shelby County DA rules officers justified in fatal Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has justified officers in the fatal shooting of a Whitehaven man.
Investigators said Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, was shot and killed by MPD on January 2, 2019. Thiam was shot outside his home on Timothy Drive near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The incident was recorded on the officer’s body cameras.
Police were called to the home by someone inside the house that said there was a disturbance. When MPD arrived, Thiam was in the front yard holding a knife and did not respond to the officer’s orders to drop it, according to the DA.
The DA added Thiam ran toward one officer while holding the knife in his hand. Three of the four officers fired shots at Thiam, including one officer who was retreating to avoid being stabbed, according to investigators.
Thiam was shot four times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DA Weirich said officers were justified in using deadly force because Thiam “posed a threat of serious bodily injury” to one or more officers. She said the man’s actions left officers with no other alternative.
This incident was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
