Mid-South state leaders cast ballots for electoral college
Democratic-endorsed candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, left, squared off against President Donald Trump, right, in the 2020 general election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Source: AP)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State leaders across the Mid-South are casting their ballots for the electoral college on Monday.

Arkansas electors will meet Monday morning at the Old Supreme Court building at the Capitol. Only family/friends of the electors will be allowed inside.

Mississippi electors plan to meet around the same time at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Tennessee electors will also meet around the same time in the House Chamber at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

