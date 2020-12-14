Mississippi receives first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines as cases climb

SOUTHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs received Mississippi’s first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
Other Mississippi Department of Health leaders also received the vaccine.
“Now to be honest we know, and Dr. Byers and Jim expect that, maybe we’ll have some swelling after the shot and maybe even a little bit of achiness tomorrow, but that is so much worth it,” said Dobbs.
In the coming days, frontline health care workers across the state will join him with a follow-up shot in three weeks.
Baptist-Desoto hospital in Southaven will receive their vaccines Tuesday and start administering them Wednesday afternoon.
In its first batch, Mississippi received enough vaccines for 25,000 people and each week more vaccines are expected to be shipped in.
However, Dobbs says this is just the start of the process and Mississippians still have a momentous fight ahead of them over the next few weeks.
“I’m just going to say it straight up. It’s ugly right now and it’s about to get a whole lot uglier,” said Dobbs.
Mississippi added over 1,600 COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Monday.
Hospitals across the state are running out of ICU beds and there is major concern about one of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
There are over 200 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, vaccinating that population is another top priority.
“What we may have in the course of five or six weeks or maybe eight weeks is to have enough residents and nursing home employees vaccinated to have an impact on that set of population,” said Dobbs.
Dobbs says it will likely be the spring before the vaccine is offered to the general population.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.