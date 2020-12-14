MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers, threatening cut-offs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is asking customers to be on the lookout for possible scam callers threatening to cut off their services.
MLGW says the scammers are asking customers to make immediate payments to avoid disconnection.
The callers are using “spoofing” technology to make the calls appear as though they are coming from MLGW.
MLGW typically mails cut off notices and uses an automated calling system to notify customers of payments, but says they will never ask customers to call a 1-800 number or purchase a prepaid debit card.
The utility is asking anyone who receives these calls to:
- Hang up the phone
- Never give out personal financial information over the phone
- Residential customers should call 901-544-6549 and business customers should call MLGW’s Commercial Resource Center at 901-528-4270 if they have concerns
- Report it to your local police station if you have been scammed
- Check your account balance in My Account online
