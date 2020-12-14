MPD searching for missing man that walked away from St. Francis Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing man that was last seen at St. Francis Hospital.
MPD said Tony Angello, 49, walked away from the hospital on Park Avenue after he was contemplating suicide.
Angello is a Black man, 5′7″, and weighs 275-lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt and green scrubs.
He was last seen around 6:00 Monday morning.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tony Angello, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH
