TDH reports over 10,000 new virus cases; active cases surpass 64,000 statewide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 10,00 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Tennessee Monday afternoon with the addition of 79 virus-related deaths within the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate for Monday sits at about 16%.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are more than 64,000 active cases statewide.
The Volunteer State has seen a total of 464,624 coronavirus cases and 5,541 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are also 394,147 cases that are considered either inactive or recovered in Tennessee.
There are 4,886 active coronavirus cases countywide and another 8,380 in quarantine.
Monday’s data includes the results of 9,229 tests with 998 positive cases. That’s a new daily increase record in Shelby County. The second highest daily case count was recorded on Saturday.
Five new virus-related deaths have also been reported.
More than 55,900 Shelby Countians have contracted the virus and 743 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
How COVID-19 cases are looking in nearby counties:
- Tipton County: 4,376
- Desoto County: 11,976
- Crittenden County: 3,525
As the virus continues to surge, FedEx safely delivered the first COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
Sunday, the first FedEx flight carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine took off from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and landed at the FedEx super hub at the Memphis International Airport.
The vaccine arrived in Arkansas around 8:10 Monday morning. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the vaccines that arrived Monday will be for healthcare workers.
The health department reports shrinking capacity at Shelby County hospitals. As of December 10, 91% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds are utilized -- 15% and 36%, respectively, with COVID-19 patients.
The health department said the county has plenty of testing capacity available, and anyone who needs a test can get one.
There are two community drive-thru testing sites open that do not require an appointment. They’re open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- 2355 Appling City Cove
- 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
The health department released new information concerning an early treatment for people who test positive for coronavirus and have the following risk factors.
- Anyone over age 12 with obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or whose immunity is compromised by disease or prescription treatments.
- Anyone age 12-17 with sickle cell disease; neuromuscular disorder; dependence on medical intervention, such as a breathing or feeding tube; or a lung disorder such as asthma that requires daily medication.
- Anyone over age 55 with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD or other chronic respiratory diseases.
- Anyone over age 65.
SCHD said if you test positive for coronavirus and have any of these risk factors, ask your health care provider about early COVID-19 treatments.
As hospitalizations increase, the most recent data available from the health department showed an 12.1% weekly test positivity rate. The highest weekly positivity rate was recorded last week. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 27 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster since the beginning of the pandemic.
Both residents and staff have been infected.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.