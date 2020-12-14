SCLC gives statement after civil rights leader, Rev. James Netters, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) has released a statement in response to the death of civil rights leader Reverend James Netters.
Netters worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement and was the first Black council member in Memphis.
His death was confirmed by Eric Dunn, president of the Coalition of Community Unions.
At the time of his death, Netters was serving as senior pastor at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
