SCLC gives statement after civil rights leader, Rev. James Netters, dies
Rev. James Netters (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 8:41 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) has released a statement in response to the death of civil rights leader Reverend James Netters.

Netters worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement and was the first Black council member in Memphis.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Memphis Chapter would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family of Rev. Dr. James Netters. Dr. Netters labored in this community and fought for civil rights and injustices for all. He shared the dream of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in the sanitation workers strike in 1968. In addition to being a civil rights leader, Dr. Netters was a man of God, a Pastor for over 60 years, a cohort in the gospel, a kind and humble man who was loved by all that knew him. The world has lost a great man; earth’s lost is heavens gain. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
Memphis Chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)

His death was confirmed by Eric Dunn, president of the Coalition of Community Unions.

At the time of his death, Netters was serving as senior pastor at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

