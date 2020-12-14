SCLC gives statement after civil rights leader, Rev. James Netters, dies

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Memphis Chapter would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family of Rev. Dr. James Netters. Dr. Netters labored in this community and fought for civil rights and injustices for all. He shared the dream of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in the sanitation workers strike in 1968. In addition to being a civil rights leader, Dr. Netters was a man of God, a Pastor for over 60 years, a cohort in the gospel, a kind and humble man who was loved by all that knew him. The world has lost a great man; earth’s lost is heavens gain. Well done thy good and faithful servant.

Memphis Chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)