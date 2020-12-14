State, local leaders praise Mid-South’s role in vaccine distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bill Hagerty of Tennessee called the vaccine deliveries Monday the first day of bringing the pandemic to an end:
“FedEx will handle a huge part of the distribution not only for our state and for America but the world. We have tremendous logistics talent here in Tennessee and FedEx is at the pinnacle of this,” he said.
Hagerty calls the vaccine the “moonshot of our age.”
He’ll be sworn in to succeed Senator Lamar Alexander next month.
We’ve also been checking with local leaders about when they plan to get the vaccine. A spokesperson for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the mayor plans to get the vaccine once it’s available to him.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is praising the Mid-South’s role in distributing the vaccine saying:
“Families have made sacrifice after sacrifice over the last several months in order to keep our community and loved ones safe. News about the vaccine distribution process is extremely promising. I think all of us are encouraged by the initial plans, the active involvement of Federal Express, and the images from around the country of people getting the first doses. I absolutely intend to get the vaccine. However, I believe our healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and older residents should be the top priority.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.