Two Broke Bartenders, Shops at Saddle Creek spreading cheer with holiday partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new business in the Bluff City is helping to spread holiday cheer this Christmas season.
“It’s a local company that we heard about quickly when COVID started,” said Heather Nordtvedt, Marketing Manager for the Shops of Saddle Creek.
It’s no surprise that the start-up with such a catchy jingle has made a name for itself this year.
“We love the idea that they’re taking people who’ve been laid off - by no fault of theirs,” said Nordtvedt. “It’s just the current climate that we’re in.”
Since March, employees with Two Broke Bartenders, many of whom were former restaurant workers, have done various odd jobs for money.
They’ve taken gigs with the Shops of Saddle Creek before.
“We delivered food from Rise, one of our restaurants, to a few of the COVID testing sites early on,” said Nordtvedt. “We worked with Two Broke Bartenders and had a great experience.”
Their partnership has blossomed into a new project, this time using their creative talents to wrap gifts.
“Anything you buy at Saddle Creek, if it’s a gift for someone, you can get it wrapped a hundred percent for free,” said Nordtvedt.
They’re calling it the Holiday Wrap Headquarters at Saddle Creek. The team will even help Santa by delivering the wrapped gifts to the home of the person receiving the gift.
This partnership is a way for workers to earn money and spread some holiday cheer.
“They’re excited,” said Nordtvedt. “The team is ready to wrap. This is fun for them so bring ‘em on.”
