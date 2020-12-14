Whitehaven Community Living Center residents, staff among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents and staff at a Memphis long-term care provider are anticipating the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine. According to a news release, Whitehaven Community Living Center will be among the first facilities to receive the vaccine.

Officials said the vaccine is expected to arrive at the facility this week.

The facility said the vaccination process is expected to take place over three separate visits from CDC approved pharmacy partners. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses over a few weeks to obtain maximum effectiveness.

Vaccinations are expected to be complete at the Whitehaven Community Living Center within 60 days.

“We are hopeful the vaccine will bring with it an eventual return to normalcy... Our Community Living Center has collaborated on a vaccination process that follows CDC guidelines along with state and federal regulations. This vaccination is not mandatory; however, it is encouraged.”
President and CEO Doug Wright

As of December 13, the Shelby County Health Department said one resident and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Whitehaven Community Living Center. More than 20 long-term care facilities have active coronavirus clusters.

Long-term care facilities with active coronavirus clusters (Source: SCHD)

