Whitehaven Community Living Center residents, staff among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents and staff at a Memphis long-term care provider are anticipating the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine. According to a news release, Whitehaven Community Living Center will be among the first facilities to receive the vaccine.
Officials said the vaccine is expected to arrive at the facility this week.
The facility said the vaccination process is expected to take place over three separate visits from CDC approved pharmacy partners. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses over a few weeks to obtain maximum effectiveness.
Vaccinations are expected to be complete at the Whitehaven Community Living Center within 60 days.
As of December 13, the Shelby County Health Department said one resident and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Whitehaven Community Living Center. More than 20 long-term care facilities have active coronavirus clusters.
