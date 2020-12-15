A-State Fall 2020 graduation ceremony takes place Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Commencement will once again take place at Centennial Bank Stadium for fall graduation at Arkansas State University Saturday, Dec 19.
The event will use measures put in place at spring and summer ceremonies.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
COVID-19 policies will require graduates to wear face coverings during the entire ceremony, only taking them off for their photo after exiting the stage.
Masks will also be required when entering and exiting the stadium.
Students graduating will be on the football field six feet apart while guests will be in the stands.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.