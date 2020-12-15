Another cold day & some areas could see a mix tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds and a cool east to northeasterly flow will keep temperatures in the lower 40s. A weak cold front will move through tonight, which will give us a chance for showers. There may be a mix of rain, sleet and snow overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, so impacts will be minimal.
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 42 degrees. Wind: East 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 33 degrees. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
WEDMESDAY: Clouds early. 30%. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High 43 degrees. Wind: NW 10-15
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be cloudy to start on Wednesday but will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
