Baptist DeSoto preps for first vaccines

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccine continues to make its way across the Mid-South. On Tuesday, Baptist DeSoto in Southaven received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Just before lunchtime Baptist DeSoto received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for healthcare workers. The vaccine distribution plan in Mississippi looks a lot like the one in Tennessee-healthcare workers most likely to be in contact with COVID-19 positive patients will receive the vaccine first.
Staff worked Tuesday to get ready for vaccinations to start on Wednesday.
“Not sure if we would say a sense of relief, but it’s definitely exciting,” Baptist Memorial Healthcare’s System Pharmacy Administrator Jillian Foster said. “Everyone is willing to give an effort from pharmacy receiving the product and understanding the storage and preparation of that, the employee health team getting ready to administer that.”
Baptist Memorial Healthcare started vaccinating staff Monday at Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial in Jonesboro. By the end of the week, the health care system said five Baptist hospitals will have received the vaccine including Baptist Memorial in Memphis.
Right now DeSoto County leads the state in COVID-19 cases. It’s seen more than 12,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. It doesn’t look like cases are slowing down heading into the holiday as state health leaders said hospitals are packed.
“It’s very important for us to continue to be healthy to be there to take care of our patients and our community,” Foster said.
A Baptist Memorial spokesperson said vaccinations will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
