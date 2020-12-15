Baptist Memorial Memphis workers stepping up to save Christmas for COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frontline workers in Memphis are going above and beyond to make sure their COVID-19 patients have a great Christmas even if they have to spend it in the hospital.
Being home for the holidays is not possible for many COVID-19 patients, that’s why Baptist Memorial Memphis workers wanted to bring their patients who have become like family some joy.
”For a long time we were just like, scratching our heads about what can we do to help make the unimaginable a little brighter,” said Kelsey Fiveash, registered nurse at Baptist Memorial Memphis.
Nurses London Marias, Kelsey Fiveash and Sarah Dixon along with others came up with the idea of making small gifts for their COVID-19 patients who can’t see their loved ones.
”Just need that pick me up right now to push through the holiday season and the fact they are not with their families,” Fiveash said.
As the word spread, dozens of employees joined in on the good deed.
“We’ve had nurses you know, PT, respiratory therapists, our doctors, like literally the entire hospital,” Fiveash said.
Community members and teachers also donated posters and goodies.
”It kind of restores your faith in humanity, and it shows that people are not just thinking about themselves and their loved ones this holiday season,” said Dixon.
Dixon and Fiveash say they’ve collected enough to make gifts for all of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
They can’t wait to play caregiver and Santa come Christmas Day!
”It’s about taking care of people and making them smile and trying to make their day a little bit better if you can,” said Dixon. “I mean just sharing your joy and your hope that you have in yourself is so contagious to other people, and we want them to feel that too.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.