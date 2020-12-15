Best Life: Money mistakes that empty your wallet

Having an internet connection has proven to be vital during COVID-19, but the added cost of renting a router from your internet provider can cost you over $500 over five years. It is best to buy your own router, which you can find for less than $100. Households can also pay an average of $200 per year on something called vampire power. That is the power many electronics such as TV’s, game consoles, and microwaves use even when they are not in use. Use a power strip with a button that you can turn off the feed when electronics are not in use.