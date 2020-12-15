Cold & cloudy today, wintry mix possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 30s. With the clouds and a northeast breeze, high temperatures will only reach the lower 40s. A weak cold front will move through tonight, which will give us a chance for showers. There may be a mix of rain, sleet and snow overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, so impacts will be minimal.