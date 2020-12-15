DeSoto County deputies searching for woman missing from Hernando

Kimberly Moore (Source: DCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 15, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:20 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Kimberly Moore, 49, is easily confused, according to the sheriff’s office, and she may not know where she is.

Moore is missing from Getwell Road in Hernando, Mississippi.

Please be on the lookout for Kimberly Moore. If you know her whereabouts, please contact Det. Raines (662)469-8517. After hours, please call dispatch (662)469-8027.

DCSO says she may be driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate DAE9574.

Call (662) 469-8517 or (662) 469-8027 if you have information. You can also email sraines@desotocountyms.gov or tips@desotocountyms.gov with tips.

