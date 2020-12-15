Desoto County Schools reports nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There are 525 new quarantined students within DeSoto County Schools because of COVID-19 in the district.
DCS reported 54 new cases among students and another 42 among staff after testing between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
According to DCS, there were confirmed cases at 26 schools in the district with students quarantined at 30.
Hernando High School and Lake Cormorant High School have the most number of student cases with five cases each while Horn Lake Middle School and Olive Branch Middle School have the highest number in quarantine with 40 students each.
As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 12,089 total COVID-19 cases in DeSoto County since the beginning of the pandemic.
