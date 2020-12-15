Dobbs: ‘All is well’ morning after taking COVID-19 vaccine

By Anthony Warren | December 15, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he’s feeling fine the morning after being the first person in Mississippi to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

“All is well. Minimal soreness at injection site,” he wrote on Twitter. “Feel great (except for being [absolutely] terrified about our hospital situation through the holidays.”

Dobbs and four others with the Mississippi State Department of Health were the first five individuals in the state to receive the vaccination at a press conference Monday.

Dobbs posted a photo of his arm at the injection site, which did show some slight swelling.

Others vaccinated included Dr. Leandro Mena, Dr. Sonja Fuqua, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Jim Craig, senior deputy and director for the MSDH Office of Health Protection.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweets a photo of the injection site where he received the COVID-19 vaccination. (Source: WLBT)

