Grizzlies demolish Timberwolves, to go 2-0 in NBA preseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a lot of fun the first time the Memphis Grizzlies played the Timberwolves in Minnesota to open the NBA Preseason over the weekend. It was even more fun Monday night in round two.
The NBA went with back-to-backs at the same sight to cut down on travel and exposure to coronavirus this season. Memphis won the first meeting on Saturday night 107-105 - in a game they led by a lot throughout.
The Grizz got off to another strong start outscoring the T-wolves 36-22.
Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson taking turns from the paint and Downtown.
Kyle winds up with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and three assists.
JV leads the Grizzlies with 22 points, to go along with four rebounds and five dimes.
Dillon Brooks a strong effort with 21 points in 25 minutes. This is one of those games where you can name the score if you’re a Grizz fan, and the name of the game is Ja Morant.
Memphis up 20, as Ja puts on a show, driving the lane for a leaping hammer jam to end the first half, 64-50 Griz at the half. Ja with 17-7-7 Memphis goes on to win it, final Score 123-104.
The Grizzlies next come home to finish the Preseason at the FedExForum with back-to-back home dates against the Atlanta Hawks beginning Thursday night.
