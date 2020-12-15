Hospitals, Tennessee universities commit to provide opportunties for Black med students

“The UofM is very excited for the opportunity to partner with such tremendous education and industry leaders in healthcare,” said UofM President M. David Rudd. “This will enhance our relationship with Methodist Le Bonheur, a highly respected organization in our community that has worked with and supported the UofM for years. It will begin a new and promising relationship with Meharry Medical College, an institution we view as one of the very best nationally in training students to effectively identify health disparities and treat patients, especially those in underserved communities. It should help us attract students interested in an accelerated pathway to medical school and training in Memphis and, hopefully, create the opportunity for an eventual fully functional satellite campus of Meharry Medical College in Memphis.”