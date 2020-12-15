Houston and Tennessee climb in AP college hoop poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week four AP top 25 basketball poll is out. Rounding out the top five Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas.
Then comes The AAC’s Houston Cougars. Who moves up one spot, now at six. They’re 4-0 to start the season, with a top 25 win over Texas Tech.
Tennessee jumps two spots in the poll making it to the top 10. The Vols started late due to COVID-19. They are 2-0 with a win over Cincinnati. Arkansas and SMU both receiving votes in this week’s poll.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.