ICU beds dwindling at Baptist Memorial as COVID-19 surges in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Intensive Care Unit beds are becoming scarce across the state.
This time of the year is traditionally busy, but hospital leaders say due to COVID-19 it’s much worse.
Back in October when the ICU bed occupancy was much lower, Baptist Memorial Hospital leaders gave WMC a virtual tour of their Patient Placement Center.
It’s where hospital staff can see where they can place patients in their 3,000 beds throughout their 22 hospital system.
COVID-19 has made that job decidedly more challenging.
“Just trying to find a place for those patients to go to have the services that are needed. It’s been difficult,” said Stacy Hammett, Bed Placement Center Administrator.
Hammett said by mid-afternoon Tuesday their ICU bed capacity was 92% across their entire system --18 beds were available.
“We’re definitely having to make adjustments and develop new processes to make things work,” said Hammet.
Hammett says that includes treating intensive care patients in emergency rooms and recovery rooms used for post-surgery have become makeshift ICU beds.
However, as dire as that sounds, space really isn’t the issue.
“It’s not that we don’t have the beds. It’s the staffing to manage all of those patients that’s where the bottleneck is,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain who is also an adviser to the Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 taskforce.
Jain says city leaders are working to find more medical staff including working with the city’s medical school.
Hospitals are also limiting elective surgeries to free up staff.
But Jain wants to make it clear that even with the limited staff and beds, patients will never be turned away.
“So I want to assure everyone. If you are sick and are not feeling well, come to the hospital. We will take care of you,” said Jain.
A Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare spokesperson said Tuesday morning they had five ICU beds available across their five-hospital system.
It’s important to note that while ICU beds are filling up, there are plenty of general hospital beds still available.
