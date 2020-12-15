Memphis Tiger Basketball needs a shot of toughness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Basketball has to figure some things out quickly as it gears up for the start of conference play on Wednesday.
After a three-point loss to Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic at Atlanta, U of M head coach Penny Hardaway is frustrated with, what he terms, the lack of intensity from his players. Penny said he thinks they aren’t willing to get uncomfortable and play at the level they need to in order to win.
Adding their offensive struggles affecting how they play defense. “It’s something that just has to be in you. We’re going to keep pushing because we’re fighting every day,” Hardaway said. “The way we practice is way harder than the games. They just have to carry it over, it’s just what’s in the kids. They have to make up their minds to do it. The one thing I do know about this era of kids, if they’re going to do it, they do it. If they’re not, they’re not. You just have to sub and get the next guy out there and hope they do it. Unfortunately, when you have two or three guys you’re subbing for, they’re doing the same thing and it becomes a hard night.”
The Tigers play at Tulane on Wednesday at an 8:00 pm tip now. The game was moved back for two hours on ESPN-2.
