6 more businesses closed over weekend for violating health directive, SCHD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department’s inspections continued this past weekend, resulting in the closures of six more businesses.
A spokesperson for the health department says each of the six businesses had multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions of Health Directive No. 15. They must remain closed for two weeks.
- Chardonnay Bistro, 4205 Hacks Cross -- closed Dec. 12
- El Corral, 3870 Macon Rd. -- closed Dec. 12
- Agavos, 2924 Walnut Grove, closed Dec. 14
- Carolina Watershed, 141 E. Carolina Ave. -- closed Dec. 14
- Legacy Bar & Grill, 11695 US 70, closed Dec. 14
- Smoker’s Abbey, 2382 N. Germantown Pkwy. -- closed Dec. 14
The health department says the businesses may petition to reopen by submitting compliance plans.
The previous weekend, the health department shut down nine businesses for violations ranging from lack of masking and social distancing to smoking indoors.
