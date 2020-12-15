MPD investigating multiple Walmart cashier robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating at least three Walmart cashier robberies that have happened since the beginning of December and it is believed to involve the same suspect.
The latest robbery was reported on Dec. 15 at the Walmart Supercenter on Austin Peay Highway. The suspect demanded money with the cashier at gunpoint and left the scene on foot heading towards Covington Pike.
He was described as a male, approximately 25-35 years of age, 5′07″- 5′09″, 170-190lbs, medium build, wearing a black colored face mask, black zip-up hoodie, black sweat pants, and red sneakers.
Memphis police say the same suspect is believed to be responsible for robberies at the Neighborhood Walmart on Hickory Hill Road on Dec. 3 and the Neighborhood Walmart on E. Shelby Drive on Dec. 10
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
