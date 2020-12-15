Ole Miss Basketball improves to 3-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Rebels gave head coach Kermit Davis a candle to blow out on his 61st birthday with a 68-54 win against Central Arkansas.
Devonte Shuler led the way with 20 points as the Rebels improve to 3-0. The Rebels outscored the Bears on turnovers 27-3, forcing 22 miscues throughout the night.
Ole Miss heads to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee on December 16 in Kermit Davis’ return to his former school. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
