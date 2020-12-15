Ole Miss Basketball improves to 3-0

College Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jarvis Greer | December 15, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 5:06 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Rebels gave head coach Kermit Davis a candle to blow out on his 61st birthday with a 68-54 win against Central Arkansas.  

Devonte Shuler led the way with 20 points as the Rebels improve to 3-0. The Rebels outscored the Bears on turnovers 27-3, forcing 22 miscues throughout the night.

Ole Miss heads to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee on December 16 in Kermit Davis’ return to his former school. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

