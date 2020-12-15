Police investigating double murder meant to silence crime witness testimony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is a harrowing story according to police affidavits about a group of men determined to keep a witness from testifying in court. Police say the witness survived two separate shootings, but it ended in the death of the witness’s parents.
“It’s crazy,” said a neighbor who did not want to give his name.
Neighbors remember seeing a lot of blue lights on June 8 on Hartville Street, but they didn’t know what had happened.
Police charged Kevin Gomez with the shooting of Emmanuel McDonal Jr.
McDonal was on a ventilator for more than a month but recovered.
Six months later a couple of streets away, Emmanuel McDonal and his wife Nancy were shot and killed outside their home on Patterson.
Their son Emmanuel Jr. was also shot but he survived again.
“Terrifying for them,” said the neighbor.
Police charged JaJa Mani with two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder and coercion of a witness.
Troy Clay was charged with coercion of a witness in the same case.
Here’s what police say happened:
Mani and Clay went to the McDonal home a few weeks before the shootings and offered the McDonals $10,000 to not show up in court to name Gomez as the person who shot McDonal Jr.
A couple of weeks later police say Mani went back to the McDonal home.
Police say Mani was seen in surveillance video walking up to the door of the McDonal house placing an envelope with $1,000 in it and a lawyer’s business card and a note stating “Contact this. Let them know you were mistaken and can’t be responsible for an innocent person going to jail. Rest to come Emmanuel.”
The next day the family was shot.
It was the day McDonal was scheduled to go to court.
Police say a Mini Cooper driven by Mani and a white van circled the block several times waiting to see if McDonal was going to court.
Police say when the family walked out of their home suspect Luis Cordero shot the family.
Police put photos on their Facebook page of Mani, Clay and the Mini Cooper. The arrests came a couple of days later.
Police aren’t saying how they were able to identify the suspects but tips from the public can be crucial in solving crimes.
“We’ve said it time and time again, these crimes do not occur in vacuums. Somebody knows who committed these crimes, somebody knows who the trigger pullers are,” said Memphis police spokesperson Louis Brownlee. “With these homicides, these investigators just need the public’s assistance to provide any information that they have relative to these crimes to help us connect the dots.”
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
