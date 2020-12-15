Shelby Co. DA: Man indicted in deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old Memphis man has been indicted on several felony counts for allegedly shooting into a parked vehicle at six victims.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Khiry Turner has been indicted for first-degree murder, two counts each of attempted-first-degree murder charges and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony and one count of reckless endangerment.
Investigators say on Sept. 20 around 8 p.m. at a gas station near Westhaven Elementary School, Turner drove up and parked near the station, walked over to another vehicle, said something to the driver and began firing.
There were three adults and three children sitting in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
The DA’s says the driver, 32-year-old Nechoe Lucas, was struck in the head and died.
A woman in the front seat was critically injured, a man in the backseat was wounded and three children, ages two, three and a seven-month-old were not injured.
Turner was arrested six days later in Greenwood, Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.