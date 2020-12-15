Active coronavirus cases top 62,000 in Tennessee; 74 new deaths reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Active COVID-19 cases have topped more than 62,000 in Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,251 new cases with an additional 74 deaths.
The daily positivity rate is reported to be at around 18.17%. And the new cases bring the state’s total case count to 472,875 with a death toll of 5,615.
TDH says there are more than 404,000 inactive/recovered cases across the state.
Current virus-related hospitalizations are at 2,821; there have been 102 new hospitalizations within the last 24 hours.
Shelby County health leaders say Thanksgiving gatherings are to blame for the major case spikes we’re seeing of late, and they expect more to come with Christmas quickly approaching.
The Shelby County Health Department reported another 893 new cases Tuesday out of 8,446 tests and nine more deaths.
“We are seeing a surge that is related to the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. “This is a predictor that we will have a significant number of cases as we go into January.”
Haushalter spoke alongside Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph at Tuesday’s COVID-19 Task Force briefing.
Randolph said, “It’s up to you as an individual to determine what steps to take to make sure that you avoid crowds and gatherings.”
SCHD reports 5,434 active cases as of Tuesday with 8,378 people in quarantine. So far there have been 56,820 positive cases in Shelby County and 752 deaths.
Shelby County’s seven-day average has spiked to 670 and the 25-day average is 558. The weekly test positivity rate is 12.1 percent.
Available hospital capacity is waning with 91 percent of acute care beds and 97 percent of ICU beds currently utilized. Just 15 ICU beds are still available in the Mid-South.
As of Monday, there were 512 people hospitalized in the Mid-South with COVID-19 complications.
The health department was considering a new health directive this week in response to the new case spike, but Haushalter said they’re holding off for now and called on the community to mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.
She and Randolph said if more strict restrictions are necessary, they’ll rely on elected officials to support them or take the lead.
The health department continued weekend enforcement across the county, making sure businesses were adhering to the current health directive. Haushalter said six businesses were closed for violating the directive.
Last weekend, the health department shut down nine businesses.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities:
The following list shows inactive clusters at long-term care facilities:
As of Monday, Tennessee had 64,936 active COVID-19 cases.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Tennessee has the second highest number of new infections per capital over the last seven days -- 113.3. Rhode Island is first with 117.3.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.