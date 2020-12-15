Shelby County reports nearly 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 over two day period

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said a surge of new COVID-19 infections was brought on by the Thanksgiving holiday. The county reported 893 new cases on Tuesday and 998 on Monday.
Despite the high case counts, health department officials said they likely will not put out a new health directive this week. Hospital systems are feeling the strain on capacity, officials noted.
“The hospital systems are doing everything they can to meet the needs of this community,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Shelby County has added nearly 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.
Statistics from hospitals in the area show 580 people either have COVID-19 or are under investigation for it, and ICU utilization is at 97%. Officials said it foreshadows a difficult period between Christmas and mid-January.
The CDC reports Tennessee has the second-highest number of average daily cases per capita over the past seven days of all U.S. states and territories.
“We are seeing a surge that is related to the Thanksgiving holiday. We know that we are going into the Christmas holiday. This is a predictor that we are going to have a significant number of cases as we go into January,” said Haushalter.
Department leaders continue to urge the public to mask and social distance. They say there is no shortage of tests.
“We have tons of testing capacity. We are encouraging people to get tested and know their status,” she said.
The department closed six businesses over the weekend for non-compliance with the latest health directive. Officials shut down nine last weekend. All closures are temporary for 14 days and require the establishments to submit a written plan to reopen.
The health department said they’ve been crafting a new health directive but are holding it given the drastic uptick in cases, in case other revisions need to be added. But many of their comments Tuesday centered on personal responsibility of Shelby Countians at this point in the pandemic.
“If we’re going to change things, if we’re going to slow this increase that we’re experiencing in cases, it’s up to you. The health department has done all that we can do short of taking drastic measures,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
Health department officials said they are expecting to get shipments of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days and could be ready to immunize by Dec. 28.
“We anticipate beginning to receive some of our shipment prior to FDA approval so that we have it and are ready to go,” said Haushalter.
Memphis hospitals will be responsible for vaccinating their own employees. The health department said Tuesday they will handle first responders, some long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations, like centers for the developmentally disabled. Initial shipments will come in varying quantities as production is ramped up.
Safety net providers can also ask the state to obtain vaccine as the process continues in 2021.
“As we get into the first part of the year, I think things will be moving smoothly between various organizations that can receive vaccine,” said Haushalter.
