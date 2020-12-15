A wintry mix expected overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet or snow will move through around midnight through sunrise. Most areas will see no accumulation, but a dusting of snow can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger much of the day with a few flurries, mainly in west Tennessee. A few spots may get a peek of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday with the next cold front. Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Spencer Denton
