US Dept. of Veterans Affairs releases vaccine distribution plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced its plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and the Memphis VA Medical Center is set to begin vaccinations for health care employees this week.
This makes the Memphis VA one of the first of 37 VA sites nationwide to be selected to distribute the vaccine.
“The safety of our Veterans and staff is a priority and we welcome the opportunity to be among the first of the VA facilities to distribute the vaccine,” said Memphis VA Chief Executive, David K. Dunning.
The VA says the plan addresses vaccinations for Veterans, staff and other federal partners and will be updated over the next two weeks with final recommendations from the FDA and CDC.
The plan also details vaccine distribution in Puerto Rico and U.S. territories where the VA provides health care for Veterans.
