US Marshals arrest man involved in deadly apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first-degree murder suspect is now in custody after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Kenneth Givens is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sept. 15 at an apartment complex on N. Merton Street in North Memphis
Givens is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
U.S. Marshals say they found Givens in traffic Tuesday where he was taken into custody.
Tavaris Moore, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also taken into custody for warrants of aggravated assault on an officer and aggravated robbery in Nashville.
“Safely arresting violent fugitives is a specialty of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.
