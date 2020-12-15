US Marshals arrest man involved in deadly apartment shooting

Kenneth Givens (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 15, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 10:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first-degree murder suspect is now in custody after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Kenneth Givens is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sept. 15 at an apartment complex on N. Merton Street in North Memphis

Givens is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

U.S. Marshals say they found Givens in traffic Tuesday where he was taken into custody.

Tavaris Moore, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also taken into custody for warrants of aggravated assault on an officer and aggravated robbery in Nashville.

“Safely arresting violent fugitives is a specialty of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

