You can soon track how many people have been vaccinated for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public dashboards will soon be available in Tennessee and Mississippi that show how many people have received the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the states’ health officials.
The Tennessee Department of Health said it will post a public dashboard that shows how many people have been vaccinated, where they were vaccinated and the demographics of those who have been vaccinated.
The information will be updated twice per week.
“We will begin reporting after administration of the vaccines has begun,” said Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson Shelley Walker.
Vaccinations in Tennessee are set to begin Thursday, according to a state news release.
The Mississippi Department of Health said it will also have a tracking system on its website “but the amount of detail that will be released is still under consideration” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers in an email.
Arkansas health officials have not yet responded to WMC’s question if the data will be made available in their state.
