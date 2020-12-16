Arrest made after multiple car break-ins reported across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has made an arrest after at least 36 vehicles were broken into, 27 were vandalized and one was stolen. Two car owners had guns stolen from their vehicles.
Investigators have charged Ricarlos Morgan, 18, with dozens of counts of motor vehicle burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.
The break-ins started around midnight near Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill Road. Police were called to the scene where five cars were vandalized and multiple items stolen, including a handgun. Witnesses reported the suspects were in a white Dodge Ram 1500.
Then around 1 a.m., police responded to the Loomis facility at Southern Avenue and Hollywood Street where six vehicles were broken into and one was stolen. The owner of the stolen car said he left a spare key inside the 2004 blue Mercury Grand Marquis. The other cars had smashed windows and a handgun was stolen from a glove compartment.
Police say the facility had surveillance video of the burglaries but wouldn’t allow officers to review it.
Officers responded to the third report of vandalism at Wesley Drive and Faronia Road in Whitehaven around 3:40 a.m. Thirteen cars were broken into but nothing obvious was taken.
About 50 minutes later, police were called to Memphis Fire Station No. 23 where six cars were vandalized and all but one had broken windows. Nothing was taken though, and the firefighters said it happened in about a 10-minute window between calls.
The next report was at 5:17 a.m. in the parking lot of Williams Sonoma near Lamar and Shelby Drive. A witness told officers he saw a white four-door GMC Sierra 2500 with five suspects inside driving around the parking lot, breaking into cars. He alerted a coworker who alerted security. Police say six vehicles had their windows broken.
At 5:40 a.m. eight vehicles were burglarized at Forties Solutions Group near Challenge Drive and Hickory Hill Road.
The last report was at 6 a.m. near Shelby Drive and Crump Road where 13 cars were broken into. A witness reported the suspects in a Ford F-150.
Days after the burglaries were reported, investigators were told a local gang known as “The 400 Block” was responsible for the auto burglaries. Police received information that Morgan was a member of that gang.
When police searched Morgan’s home, officers found several stolen firearms, marijuana, pills, currency, and electronics. MPD determined the guns and electronics were items reported missing during the burglaries.
Morgan is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.