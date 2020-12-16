Baptist-DeSoto plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Baptist-DeSoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi plans to begin administering 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers Wednesday afternoon.
Staff spent Tuesday afternoon preparing for the vaccinations to start on Wednesday.
“Not sure if we would say a sense of relief, but it’s definitely exciting,” Jillian Foster, System Pharmacy Administrator for Baptist Memorial Healthcare. “Everyone is will to give an effort from pharmacy receiving the product and understanding the storage and preparation of that, the employee health team getting ready to administer that.”
Baptist Memorial Healthcare started vaccinating staff Monday at Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial in Jonesboro.
By the end of the week, the healthcare system said five Baptist hospitals will have received the vaccine, including Baptist Memorial in Memphis. Right now, DeSoto County leads the state in COVID-19 cases.
It’s seen more than 12,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. And it doesn’t look like cases are slowing down anytime soon, as state health leaders say hospitals are packed.
A spokesperson with Baptist-Desoto said that vaccinations are set to begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday. We’ll be following the hospital’s vaccine rollout keep you updated throughout the day.
