Best Life: Convalescent plasma therapy fights COVID-19

Researcher David Perlin says the FDA’s emergency use authorization allows doctors to treat COVID patients with convalescent plasma at an earlier stage. Perlin’s lab at the Hackensack Meridian Center For Discovery And Innovation is working to identify plasma donors who produce higher levels of antibodies than the norm that could be then used for therapy. If you, or someone you know, has had COVID-19 within the last four months and has recovered, you can help save a life. Your blood may contain antibodies that fight the virus and can help critically ill people infected with COVID-19. For more information on how to be screened as a volunteer visit: https://www.vitalant.org/covidfree.