Best Life: Disinfectants fight COVID-19

That’s why scientist Christina Drake is creating a long-lasting, disinfectant spray that could act in under 30 seconds and last for hours, or even days, using cerium oxide nanoparticles. To develop this virus vanquisher, Drake’s team is first suspending the nanoparticles in a liquid so that it can be sprayed. Ensuring that once it’s sprayed, a film develops on the surface and will continually regenerate. And then finally, testing it against multiple viruses and verifying that it is safe.