Collierville High School to continue hybrid learning through January

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools has decided to continue its hybrid learning model through January 2021 for high school students.
The administration says this comes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase significantly across Shelby County.
Collierville Schools’ hybrid model allows students to learn remotely for three days a week and in-person for two days.
Hybrid students with the last names beginning with A through K are set to return to campus on Wednesday, January 6 and will attend classes in-person Monday and Tuesday.
Students with last names starting with L through Z will be on campus on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fridays will continue to serve as a day for school-wide remote learning.
School administrators say they will continue to evaluate the hybrid model each month. But an update is anticipated on Jan. 22 regarding the learning plans for February.
January school closure schedule:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School Monday, Jan. 18
- Students with the last name A-K are on the school campus Tuesday, January 19 and Wednesday, January 20.
- Students with the last name L-Z are on the school campus Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22.
