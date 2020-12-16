Community members react to double homicide at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The incident happened in broad daylight at an apartment complex in East Memphis. There are businesses nearby and of course plenty of residents in the gated complex.
“Several police officers arriving. I hope everything was OK,” said food truck owner Cammie Henry.
Henry was in her food truck in the parking lot of a strip mall next to the Summer Trace apartments off Summer Avenue.
She didn’t hear anything but later saw lots of police cars and the yellow crime scene tape. And no, everything was not OK.
Police say a man and woman were shot to death. A witness said they were sitting in a car.
Ashley Smith works at a hair care business in the strip mall.
“It’s crazy. People can’t just go through their day, already going through rough times,” said Smith. “I’m over here at work. I didn’t hear even hear it. You never know when this stuff is around the corner.”
It was a bold crime happening in the middle of the day around 1:40 p.m. in a gated apartment complex.
Police say the suspect drove off in a sedan. A getaway that may have been hampered by waiting for the exit side of the gate to open.
Memphis police figures show 315 homicides so far this year.
Male homicide victims outweighing female victims.
That figure does not include the man and woman who were murdered at Summer Trace.
“It’s sad to hear but I just stay in my place,” said Smith.
Police need the public’s help. If you know anything about the shooting at Summer Trace call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
